SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after acquiring an additional 264,714 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $21,196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after buying an additional 222,871 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,976,000 after acquiring an additional 168,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $109.25. 523,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,010. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $110.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.25.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

