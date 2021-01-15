Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JWN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.24.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $36.24. 6,250,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

