Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.52 and last traded at $47.89. Approximately 1,474,155 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 732,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Get Progyny alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 72,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $2,009,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $46,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,676,505 shares of company stock valued at $56,352,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Progyny by 74.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progyny by 120.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 87.8% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.