Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.52 and last traded at $47.89. Approximately 1,474,155 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 732,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.
PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.
The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.
In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 72,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $2,009,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $46,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,676,505 shares of company stock valued at $56,352,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Progyny by 74.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progyny by 120.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 87.8% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
