Holloway Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 2.3% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 52.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,026. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

