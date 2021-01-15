Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 695 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.97. 638,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day moving average is $118.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.