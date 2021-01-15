Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Position Lowered by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMMO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $83.83.

