Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 0.7% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,746,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.07. 606,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,347. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

