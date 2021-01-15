Monolith Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,949.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and $10,949.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00452880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.71 or 0.04116883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012873 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

