DODO (DODO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $653,958.00

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. DODO has a market cap of $8.12 million and $653,958.00 worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00038852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00111109 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00241760 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00058392 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,453,324 tokens. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

Buying and Selling DODO

DODO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

