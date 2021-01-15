Burst (BURST) Market Cap Achieves $3.93 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market cap of $3.93 million and $1,415.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burst has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,113,280,798 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

