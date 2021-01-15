Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 993 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 326,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 689,090 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11.

