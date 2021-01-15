Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,350. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

