Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 510.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

IEF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,436. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

