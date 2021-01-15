Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ACBI stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 80,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,630. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $362.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.21.
About Atlantic Capital Bancshares
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
