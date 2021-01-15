Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

ACBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 80,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,630. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $362.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

