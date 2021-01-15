Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($1.19). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.69. 1,598,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,692,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

