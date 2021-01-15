Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Down 5.5%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 12,804,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 16,684,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 687,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,220,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,943,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,953,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

There is no company description available for Clover Health Investments Corp.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.