Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.54. 5,218,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 7,214,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.