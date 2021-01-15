Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares dropped 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 622,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,849,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

