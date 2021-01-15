Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Short Interest Down 39.7% in December

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

OYIEF stock remained flat at $$3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Ocean Yield ASA has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. The company has a portfolio of 69 vessels in 8 various shipping segments chartered to counterparties that operate within shipping and oil-service.

