Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Trading Down 5.4%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.76. 2,596,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,995,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

