Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares were down 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 162,737,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 288,058,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a market cap of $805,440.00, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

About Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

