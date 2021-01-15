Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Down 5.8%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $19.38. 866,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,252,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $276.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,189.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 198.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 171.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

