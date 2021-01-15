Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.76 Million Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000.

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $8.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.07. 750,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.87. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $419.26.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

