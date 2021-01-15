Beacon Financial Group Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after acquiring an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 938,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $292,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.59. 160,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.24. The firm has a market cap of $334.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.