Moneywise Inc. Sells 3,143 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $18,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 286.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $97.26.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.