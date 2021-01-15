Moneywise Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,245 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.13. 15,241,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,918,348. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

