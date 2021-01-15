Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after purchasing an additional 609,351 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 287,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,541,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071,491. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

