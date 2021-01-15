Moneywise Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Moneywise Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 74,791 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 661,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,175. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $8.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.