Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,258 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Truist reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

EA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.00. 2,443,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.06. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $119,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,492,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

