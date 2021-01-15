Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,931,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,535,000 after buying an additional 2,211,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,697,000 after buying an additional 1,504,585 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,128,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,697,000 after buying an additional 297,366 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 849.6% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 114,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 109,399 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 237,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,251. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

