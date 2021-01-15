Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.98. The company had a trading volume of 372,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,652. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $173.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.