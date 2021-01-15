Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $6.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,086. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

