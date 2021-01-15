Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.30.

Shares of MA traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.26. 7,476,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,611. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.75 and its 200-day moving average is $329.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

