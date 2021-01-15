Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.30.

Shares of MA traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,476,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,611. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

