Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chimera Investment worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 26.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chimera Investment by 11.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chimera Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIM. Barclays lowered shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

