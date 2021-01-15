Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,529. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Truist increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

