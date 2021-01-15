Electra Price Tops $0.0000 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Electra has traded 228.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a market capitalization of $600,081.82 and approximately $820.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,601,875,039 coins and its circulating supply is 28,734,718,486 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

