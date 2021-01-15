Analysts Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to post sales of $139.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.50 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,296,062.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

Shares of LESL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 413,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,484. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

