Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood Sells 529 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 529 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $29,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GDOT stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 661,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,662. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

