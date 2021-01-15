Utrust (UTK) Reaches Market Cap of $100.68 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $100.68 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00059369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00444031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00040512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.38 or 0.04144509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016087 BTC.

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

