$1.61 EPS Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.56. Zumiez posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 226,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,257. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $788,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $440,833.17. Insiders have sold 193,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,714,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Zumiez by 984.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,685 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

