Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.78. 214,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,127. The firm has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

