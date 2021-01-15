Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 4,904 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,345,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 169,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.51. 1,104,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

