NBT Bank N A NY Has $9.96 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.46. 225,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,050. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average is $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

