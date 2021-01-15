Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.08 Million

Brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to announce sales of $553.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $549.38 million. Amedisys reported sales of $500.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.89. 122,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,120. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $309.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.07 and a 200 day moving average of $245.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $683,750 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,870,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 693,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

