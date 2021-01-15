Brokerages Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post $21.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $18.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $75.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.84 million to $75.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $111.30 million, with estimates ranging from $107.12 million to $117.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $423,139.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $407,496.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,640 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 828.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $59.81. 945,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

