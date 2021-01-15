Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $458.08. 3,198,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.90. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $219.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

