Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,315 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.74. 1,387,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,777. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $71.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

