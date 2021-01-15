iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Lifted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 154.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 337,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $73.08.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

