$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.72. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.74 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

ALRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

ALRS stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,056. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $496.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alerus Financial by 62.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 417.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.